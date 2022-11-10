Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,193. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.