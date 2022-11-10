OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 1,810.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

OLIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,418. OmniLit Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

