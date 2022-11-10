Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 2,178.29%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

