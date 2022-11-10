ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 21,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.