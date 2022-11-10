OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $31.95

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $36.00. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading
