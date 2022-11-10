Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,610,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

