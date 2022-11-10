Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,267 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

