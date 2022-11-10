Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

