Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9 %

APH stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

