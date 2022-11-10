Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

