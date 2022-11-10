Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,318 shares of company stock worth $25,369,563 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $828.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

