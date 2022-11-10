Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Five9 worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $37,438,000.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

FIVN opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

