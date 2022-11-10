Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.01. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

