Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 24.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $284.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

