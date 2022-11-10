Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.