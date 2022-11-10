Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VMC opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.