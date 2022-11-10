Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,204 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MET opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

