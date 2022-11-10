Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

SNA stock opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

