Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.