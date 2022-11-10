Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 85.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $275.54.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

