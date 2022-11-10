Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,674 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

