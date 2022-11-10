Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,561 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

