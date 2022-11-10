Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 39,556 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

