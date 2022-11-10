Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

