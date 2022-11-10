Oppenheimer Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PubMatic Stock Down 14.2 %

PUBM stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

