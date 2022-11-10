Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $83.95. 6,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $132,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $4,964,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.