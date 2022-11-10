Oppenheimer Trims Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price to $52.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

