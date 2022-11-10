OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 1.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.34 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.21). 60,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.22).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.