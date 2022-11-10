Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

