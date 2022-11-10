Orbler Price Up 56.4% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00057229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $2.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00579395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.36 or 0.30179759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

