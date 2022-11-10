O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $828.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,318 shares of company stock valued at $25,369,563 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

