OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,709. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Get OriginClear alerts:

About OriginClear

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.