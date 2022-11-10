Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OEC stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

