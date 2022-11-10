Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 871.1% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.