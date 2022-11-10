Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.
Ovintiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.