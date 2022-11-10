Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after acquiring an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

