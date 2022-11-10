Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.90 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $11.90 million and $258,146.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,595.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00342356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00124699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00752936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00584337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00221673 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,645,457 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

