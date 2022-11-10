Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.22). 112,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 259,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.74.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

