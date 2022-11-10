Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $857.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
