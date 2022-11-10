Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $857.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.89.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $64,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.