PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Trading Up 3.6 %

PRFX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 7,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

