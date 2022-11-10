Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $329.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $289.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.