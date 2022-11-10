Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

