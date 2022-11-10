Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.52 and a 200 day moving average of $268.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.