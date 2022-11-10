PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.78% from the company’s previous close.

PARTS iD Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ID opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.59.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PARTS iD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 82,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.