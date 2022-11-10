Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.