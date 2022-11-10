Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

