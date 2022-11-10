Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,858 shares of company stock worth $2,105,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.