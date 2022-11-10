Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.31. Paysafe shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 67,361 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 220,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.