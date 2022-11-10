PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. PaySign had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. PaySign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PaySign Stock Down 13.7 %

PaySign stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.71 and a beta of 0.87. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Insider Transactions at PaySign

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $38,234.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

PaySign Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 265,517.2% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

