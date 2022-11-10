Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 10.6 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

