Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$44.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.94.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.97%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

